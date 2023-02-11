Sebastopol has all but booked its spot in the Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Saturday pennant division 1 finals in convincing style.
A 20-shot win to the rink of Kevin Lynch, Darren Mead, Rob Baker and Will Matthews (s) was the major difference, as Sebastopol notched a 91 (16) to 52 (2) win over Linton.
The result sees Sebastopol move 19 points from the drop zone in second place.
Elsewhere, BMS came out on one-shot winners over Webbcona in a match of extremes.
Both sides enjoyed a blowout rink win - BMS triumphing 33-12, and Webbcona enjoying a 29-8 victory. The foes shared the two other rinks, with BMS' one shot buffers
The loss sees Webbconna slip to fifth, 10 points off Ballarat above it.
Elsewhere, Mt Xavier's slim final chances have evaporated with a loss to bottom-of-the-table Buninyong.
Despite being victorious in just two rinks, a 15-shot triumph to the formidable grouping of Ian McGregor, John Beames, Norman Hand and Peter Aldred (s) was pivotal in Buninyong winning by five shots and celebrating just its second positive result of the season.
Meanwhile, Learmonth moved further away from the bottom of the table with a six-shot win over Creswick that saw it take all but one rink.
Learmonth sits 10 points clear of Buninyong below it.
