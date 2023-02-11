The Courier

Ballarat Gift Carnival day 1: past winner catches eye with hometown hopes | results, Ballarat Gift semi-final fields

DB
By David Brehaut
Updated February 11 2023 - 7:12pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ballarat's LIncoln Barnes has run his way into Sunday's Ballarat Men's Gift semi-finals. Picture by Adam Trafford.

Lincoln Barnes, Patrick Martin, Grace O'Dwyer and Chloe Kinnersly have led the home charge into the Ballarat Gift semi-finals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.