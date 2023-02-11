Lincoln Barnes, Patrick Martin, Grace O'Dwyer and Chloe Kinnersly have led the home charge into the Ballarat Gift semi-finals.
Each progressed with heats wins in their respective 120m features on the opening day of the two-day Ballarat Gift Carnival at the City Oval on Saturday.
For Barnes, it was a continuation of an impressive form-line, with him fresh from his first open professional athletics win in the 70m at the Beachside Gift meet in Menton.
The City Oval has been a happy hunting ground for him, with him having won the restricted 120m in Ballarat last year.
Barnes will run off 9m in the third of four Ballarat Men's Gift semi-finals on Sunday.
His rivals will include another heat winner, Angus Proudfoot (5.25m).
Barnes clocked 12.65 seconds in his heat - 0.13 outside the fatest time of 12.52 by past Ballarat Gift winner Luke Mitchell from Heathmont and Jack Newman, of NSW.
Martin's win was one place better than last year to ensure a second consecutive appearance in a semi-final in his home Gift.
O'Dwyer ran an impressive 13.99 to win her Ballarat Women's Gift heat.
She said it was pleasing to get the run under her belt to shake off some of the pre-race nerves.
Like O'Dwyer, Chloe Kinnersly had just two others to beat after scratchings impacted their heats.
The semi-final winners and next fastest four will each progress to the Gift finals.
Racing starts at 9am on Sunday, with the semi-finals from 11am, women's Gift at 2.40pm and men's Gift at 2.55pm.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.