Ballarat batter stars to see Victoria claim national title

By Matt Currill
February 13 2023 - 10:30am
Gavan Hicks flicks one off his pads for Victoria during the National Cricket Inclusion Championships.

Gavan Hicks played a leading role at the National Cricket Inclusion Championships, finishing as the Victorian intellectual disability side's top run-scorer to push his state to back-to-back national titles.

Sports reporter with The Courier

Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au

