Ballarat batter stars to see Victoria claim national title

Gavan Hicks played a leading role at the National Cricket Inclusion Championships, finishing as the Victorian intellectual disability side's top run-scorer to push his state to back-to-back national titles.
The Ballarat-based opener finished with 163 runs at 54.33 from four innings, including a game-high 42 run in Victoria's eight-wicket grand final win over Tasmania.
After sending Tasmania into bat, the Victorians dismissed their opponents for a measly 83.
Hicks, whose 42 came off 41 balls with six fours, and his top-order partners needed only 13 overs to reach their total and win the first national championships held since 2020.
"I'm really proud of the boys. It was such a great effort. After three years, winning it back-to-back is such a great feeling," Victorian captain Lachlan MacRae said.
Hicks' 85 not out off 60 balls with five sixes and six fours in a round robin over Queensland was the highest individual score by any batter at the national championships.
Hicks is an elder statesmen of the Victorian side, having previously captained Australia.
He was Australia's top run-scorer in the International Inclusion Series against England last year.
Hicks has scored 103 runs from fours games for East Ballarat's seconds side this summer.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.