UPDATE Thursday, February 16, 7.30am:
As a report is prepared for the Coroner into the fatal crash that killed speedway racer Stephen 'Dougo' Douglas at the weekend, police are appealing for more witnesses to come forward.
According to a Victoria Police media release, "officers believe a car hit a wall and rolled and was then hit by another vehicle during an organised event at a raceway off Basin Road".
Mr Douglas, 48, was airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died.
A passenger in the same car was also taken to hospital.
"Investigators wish to speak to anyone who witnessed the crash or who has footage of the incident," the release states.
Anyone with footage or information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
UPDATE Sunday, February 12, 1.50pm:
The Daylesford Speedway has paid tribute to Stephen 'Dougo' Douglas, who was killed after crashing in a race on Saturday evening.
In a statement on behalf of the committee, members, and volunteers, a speedway spokesperson said he will be "sadly missed".
"It is with great sadness that we have to pass on the news of the passing of Standard Saloon competitor Stephen 'Dougo' Douglas," they said.
"Dougo was always a happy bloke and was well respected by his competitors always available to lend a hand or an ear.
"The Speedway community will sadly miss Dougo and we would like to pass on our condolences to Sandra and the rest of Dougo's family and friends.
"If anyone is struggling with the effects of yesterday's accident we encourage you to contact organisations like Beyond Blue or Headspace."
It's understood Mr Douglas had won a heat earlier in the day, with a photograph taken just hours before he died.
He was airlifted to Melbourne in a critical condition but sadly died in hospital.
PREVIOUSLY:
A man has died after a crash at the Daylesford Speedway on Saturday evening.
A Victoria Police spokesperson confirmed a report is being prepared for the Coroner.
"Investigators have been told a 48-year-old man was driving at an organised event at a raceway off Basin Road about 7.30pm," they said.
"The man was transported to hospital with critical injuries where he later died."
IN THE NEWS
Ambulance Victoria added a second man in his 30s suffered upper body injuries, and was taken to Ballarat Base Hospital in a serious but stable condition.
The crash occurred during a large all-day meet at the Speedway, which also featured the Chivers Memorial Race.
The Daylesford Speedway has been approached for comment.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.