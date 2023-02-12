The Ballarat Cricket Association marked a historic day in perfect fashion, defeating Hamilton by 25 runs in a marquee Melbourne Country Week centenary match.
Wendouree all-rounder Lucas Argall starred for the BCA invitational under-23 side, top-scoring with a half-century before taking two wickets to help the hosts defend a low total.
Argall was one of only three Ballarat batters to post double figures, his 50 off 55 balls rescuing his side from 7-45. Ballarat-Redan's Jack Harwood (15) and Darley's Rockey Hoey (14) offered the only other noteworthy contributions, Ballarat dismissed for 127.
Its defence got off to a perfect start, Lachlan Payne (2-19) taking two early wickets to see Hamilton in strife at 3-27.
Ballarat continued to find wickets with crucial consistency, Hamilton losing its last five for only 40 runs.
Darley quick Mitch Ward was the pick of the bowlers, finishing with 3-14 off his four overs.
The match was a reenactment of the first Melbourne Country week final played 101 years ago.
This year's country week, the first since a COVID-enforced hiatus, begins on Monday morning, with Ballarat set to host Geelong at Eastern Oval. Play begins at 10am.
Ballarat is looking to improve on its grand final loss to Bendigo in its last country week appearance in 2020.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.