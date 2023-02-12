The Courier

Lucas Argall rescues Ballarat in Melbourne Country Week centenary match win

Updated February 12 2023 - 3:29pm, first published 3:00pm
Wendouree all-rounder Lucas Argall top scored for Ballarat with a half-century. Picture by Adam Trafford.

The Ballarat Cricket Association marked a historic day in perfect fashion, defeating Hamilton by 25 runs in a marquee Melbourne Country Week centenary match.

