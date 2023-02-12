Woman charged after police hospitalised in Delacombe crash

UPDATE:
A 26-year-old woman has been charged with eight counts of reckless conduct endangering serious injury, driving with false plates, and drug possession after a collision in Delacombe on Sunday morning.
Two police officers were taken to hospital in the three-car crash, near the intersection of Whitelaw Avenue and Raydon Court.
The woman's driving charges include driving in a dangerous manner, driving whilst disqualified, driving an unregistered vehicle, and failing to give way.
She has been bailed to appear in Ballarat Magistrates' Court on April 20.
PREVIOUSLY:
Two Ballarat police officers were taken to hospital after a three-car crash in Delacombe overnight.
According to Victoria Police Media, a Mitsubishi sedan collided with a police vehicle at the Whitelaw Avenue and Raydon Court intersection just after 1am on Sunday, with the police vehicle then colliding with a third car travelling west.
The two officers involved were taken to hospital for observation, a spokesperson said.
The 26-year-old Delacombe woman who was driving the Mitsubishi is assisting police with their enquiries, and one passenger was taken to hospital for observation.
The other two passengers were not injured - an Ambulance Victoria spokesperson said a number of patients were assessed at the scene.
"The exact circumstances surrounding the collision are yet to be determined and investigations remain ongoing," the police spokesperson said in a statement.
IN THE NEWS
In a separate incident, the driver and two passengers fled the scene of a crash involving a stolen vehicle in Redan on Sunday morning.
A police spokesperson said a white Hyundai and a red Alfa Romeo station wagon collided head-on at the intersection of Lonsdale Street and Pleasant Street, just after 8am.
"The driver of the stolen car and two passengers fled the scene," they said.
"The driver of the Hyundai was taken to hospital for observation."
Ambulance Victoria confirmed a woman in her 50s suffered upper body injuries and was taken to the Ballarat Base Hospital in a stable condition.
Anyone who may have witnessed either crash, or with dashcam or CCTV footage, is urged to phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
