For Ballarat runners will line up in the Ballarat Women's Gift final at the City Oval on Sunday afternoon.
Tiana Shillito, Halle Martin, Chloe Kinnersly and Grace O'Dwyer all qualified for the eight-strong field.
Kinnersly and Shillito each won semi-finals to automatically qualify, while O'Dwyer and Martin each progressed among four of the next fastest.
All are members of the POD Squad under the guidance of coach Peter O'Dwyer.
In addition Warrnambool's Grace Kelly, who has close ties to Ballarat as a Harriers Athletics Club member, will also contest the final.
To complete the PD Squad flavour, Patrick Martin will contest the Ballarat Men's Gift final. which also includes 2018 winner Luke Mitchell and 2017 Stawell Gift winner Matthew Rizzo as backmarker.
FINAL FIELD
Kiara Reddingius 3.75m
Grace Kelly 4.25
Grace O'Dwyer 6.5
Chloe Kinnersly 9.75
Keely Henderson 10.5
Emily Carty 10.75
Tiani Shillito 10.75
Halle Martin 11.5
BALLARAT MEN'S GIFT FINAL
Matthew Rizzo 2.75
Massimo Acquaro 6.5
Chad Perris 7
Patrick Martin 7.75
John Evans 8.5
Luke Mitchell 10
Kevin Brittain 10.5
