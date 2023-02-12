In a move to give back to the community and its traditional custodians, the Ballarat Highlanders Rugby team have launched their first ever Indigenous designed shirt.
The clothing, which will be a limited time, once off piece of merchandise, ties in with their Charity 7s match to be held later next month.
Ballarat Highlanders Rugby coach Clint Smith, originally from New Zealand, said his goal was to see greater integration of Indigenous culture into the club like in his home country.
"We want to educate everyone a lot more and sort of theme a little bit of our season around it because there's a lot of what's happened to Aboriginal people in Australia, a lot of hardship, that overshadows the beauty of their culture," Mr Smith said.
Wadawurrung traditional owner and artist Jenna Oldaker, who is the mastermind behind the design, said she was overjoyed when Ballarat Highlanders Rugby approached her with the idea.
She said aside from her design being a "point of difference" compared to other sports tops, it would also be a talking point for those in the community about Aboriginal practices.
"I'm so grateful that I'm able to give back in this way, but also in a way that allows me to draw upon my own culture and my own heritage," Ms Oldaker said.
"So to be able to draw attention to my Wadawurrung culture through my art, and hopefully use that as a way of learning and for people to be having new conversations is really important to me."
Ms Oldaker's design titled Bundjil Karringalabil Murrup depicts the spirit creator of Wadawurrung country, the eagle Bundjil.
She said it was only right to showcase Bundjil as way of appreciation for the Wadawurrung creator.
"Being the first Indigenous jumper that they've done, and that being a pivotal part of their journey I thought why not have Bundjil be there as we all give thanks to him," Ms Oldaker said.
While Mr Smith said the organisation did not plan on repeating the shirt for future years, he was eager to have yearly Indigenous representation through a variety of forms.
"It's really important that things like this become significant. If we do the same jumper next year, it loses its significance a little bit," he said.
"So we want to change it up every year but every year, we do want to respect Aboriginal culture and tie that into our season because we're in Australia; it's only right."
Entry fees from the Charity 7s competition to be held on March 25 at the Doug Dean Reserve will be donated to one of four groups: Cafs Ballarat, Ballarat Grow Group, Ballarat Animal Shelter and the Ballarat Men's Shed. The selected organisation will be decided upon by a public poll on the Ballarat Highlanders Rugby social media page.
The jerseys will be auctioned off directly after the tournament with proceeds to be given to the designated charity.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
