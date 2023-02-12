The theme of healing will be a focal point for this year's National Apology Day.
Marking its 15th anniversary on February 13, the day signifies the formal address the then Prime Minister Kevin Rudd made to Australia's Stolen Generations in 2008.
Mr Rudd at the time acknowledged the wrongdoing caused by past laws, policies and practices that greatly impacted the nation's Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.
Wadawurrung traditional owner and elder Aunty Joy Oldaker said it was important to recognise and reflect on the day.
"We need to pay our respects to the Stolen Generations, their families, their communities and also realise that there needs to be a systematic change brought about as well," Ms Oldaker said.
"There needs to be healing; this is something that affects multi generations through lifetimes of the trauma and the grief that they've all been through."
She said only through listening would there be the potential for reconciliation.
"Significant stories have been denied and these stories need to be told now and listened to," Ms Oldaker said.
"We need to acknowledge the faults of the past in order to pave the way for a better future."
From the early 1900s, tens of thousands of First Nations children were removed from their families.
These children were told to deny their culture which led to many suffering abuse and for some, acquiring depression and mental illnesses as a direct result.
The City of Ballarat will hold a National Apology Day service at the Art Gallery of Ballarat on Monday February 13 from 10:30am-11:30am to further understand the impact of these past laws and the stories of those affected.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
