Australia's fastest ever para-athlete Chad Perris puts winning the Ballarat Men's Gift right up with some of the best achievements of his decorated international running career.
With Paralympic and World Para Athletic Championships medals to his credit, the Canberrian added his first major victory on the professional circuit at the Ballarat City Oval on Sunday.
Perris (7m) edged out Jack Newman (8m) by the barest of margins in a finish which had onlookers guessing.
Backmarker Matt Rizzo (2.75m) was third, with Ballarat's Patrick Martin fifth.
Perris impressed at every step of the Gift over the two days of the carnival, winning his heat on Saturday and sem-final on Sunday before clocking 12.4 seconds to pocket the first prize of $2500.
The 30-year-old, who is originally from Western Australia, has been running for a decade, with his highlights including a bronze medal at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Paralympics, but is only new to the professional circuit.
He debuted at Wangaratta early last year before venturing to Stawell.
He ran at Geelong earlier this season, winning the 70m and finishing second in the 120m, and then Newcastle.
Perris, who is legally blind, put his Ballarat experience right up with Stawell.
"Stawell was my first experience in a big pro race.
"Ballarat is right up there with Stawell as one of the best (meets) in the country," he said. "It's a great atmosphere."
Perris will use his Ballarat Gift success as a stepping stone to another Stawell Gift and then the World Para Athletics Championships in Paris in July.
"I'm so happy to be out there running past, but I'll be running a lot faster by then (Paris)."
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
