Queensland-based beach sprinter Emily Carty made a winning return to her home state by taking out the Ballarat Women's Gift at the City Oval on Sunday.
The 26-year-old overcame a major hometown challenge to secure the sash off 10.75m.
Ballarat's Chloe Kinnersly (9.75m) was second, wih 2017 Ballarat Gift winner Keely Henderson (10.5m) third.
Ballarat runners had a major presence in the final, with Kinnersly was one of four members of the well-known POD Squad facing the starter.
Grace O'Dwyer was fourth, Tiana Shillito fifth and Halle Martin seventh.
Warrnambool's Grace Kelly, who also has close Ballarat links as a Ballarat Harriers runner, finished eighth.
Kinnersly and Shillito won semi-finals as did Carty, while O'Dwyer, Martin and Kelly progressed by being among the next four fastest in the semi-finals.
With the Ballarat Gift victory secured, Carty will now turn her attention back to her first sporting love - beach sprinting.
Beach sprinting the reason she now lives on the Sunshine Coast, where she is coached by Ryan Hoffman - a well known figure on the Victorian Athletic League circuit - at the Kurrawa Surf Life Saving Club.
The national championships are the next major on the calendar.
Carty said she was well aware of the home crowd support for the Ballarat girls and had done her best to remain focused on the task ahead.
MELBOURNE teenager Alessandra Flynn upstaged two Olympians to salute in one of Sunday's marquee events, the women's 400m handicap.
Flynn made full use of her 25m mark to win from Laura McDougall (46m), with Kim McDonough (51m) third, and at the same time hold Olympic relay runners Ellie Beer and Kewndra Hubbarb at bay.
Flynn, 18, said had long resumed running seriously, having graduated from secondary school at the end of last year and was using the VAL circuit to regain some race fitness, as well as having a fun time.
"It's amazing running against Oympians and other really amazing runners.
"We'll see where the rest of the season takes us."
She said her main goal was to get to the national track and field championships and make a mark there in the 400m.
