REVEALED: Top 10 BFNL Fantasy price tags in 2023

How much would Brett Bewley cost if BFNL Fantasy existed?
While the Ballarat Football Netball League does not have an AFL Fantasy equivalent, by using statistics from last season, it can be calculated how much the league's best players would cost if it did.
Prices were based off of player's 2022 season averages, which were calculated using the AFL Fantasy formula.
Total points were then multiplied by 8,858 (as used by AFL Fantasy in 2023) to reveal player's price tags for the 2023 BFNL season.
Check out the top 10 scorers and highest-priced players in BFNL Fantasy here:
Lachie Watkins was one of the premiers' most consistent performers all season, averaging 106.4 points per game and sneaking into the top 10 price-tags.
A 150-point outing in Melton's thumping triple-digit win over Lake Wendouree was Watkins' best performance for the season.
The midfielder finished with a season-high 34 disposals, but had he converted on his three behinds it could have been an even bigger total.
The premiership defender is the sole back in the top 10 BFNL Fantasy scorers, averaging 113.2 points per game to land a $1.0m price tag.
Cotter scored 111 points just from kicks alone in Melton's 148-point drubbing against rivals Melton South.
He tallied 177 points from 37 kicks, 9 handballs and 4 marks against the Panthers, eclipsing his previous best of 176 points against North Ballarat.
The league's most-expensive ruck, Melton South's Dylan Jones would cost $1.01m in BFNL Fantasy 2023.
While he did not lead the league in hit-outs, Jones made up for lost points by averaging 17.3 disposals per game, second only to former Cobras ruck Dan Burton, who is now at Point Cook.
A 67 hit-out performance against Redan saw the big man score a season-high 165 fantasy points in round eight.
The Sebastopol workhorse led his side with 26.7 disposals and 8.9 tackles per game to average exactly 120 fantasy points per game in 2022.
It would see Cassidy priced at $1.06m in the 2023 season.
His best performance fantasy-wise came in round 17 against the Lakers, in which a 34-disposal, 12-tackle outing tallied 163 points.
Redan's leading ball-winner averaged 26.4 disposals per game in 2022, helping him on his way to a 120.3 BFNL Fantasy average and a price tag of $1.06m.
George finished the season with a 176-point display against Melton South, in which he boasted 197 ranking points.
The captain had 35 disposals and four goals in the Lions 46-point triumph.
The Redan gun would be the highest-priced forward in BFNL, narrowly beating out teammate and captain Lachlan George who averaged just 0.6 fantasy points less.
Grant saved his best fantasy performance until his last game of the season, in Redan's 92-point thumping of Bacchus Marsh.
His 175-point outing could easily have been more, kicking a scoreline of 4.6 alongside 30 disposals and 11 marks.
East Point's leading ball-winner also averaged nine tackles per game, earning himself a 124.2 average and $1.1m price tag in BFNL Fantasy.
Johnston fell four points shy of cracking the 200-point mark in East Point's one-point loss to Darley in the first week of finals.
He laid a whopping 18 tackles with 34 disposals to score 196 fantasy points.
The highest priced defender for 2023, Lever averaged a league-best 23.7 kicks per game to go towards his 124.4 fantasy average.
Lever started the season in incredible fashion, with a 173-point performance against North Ballarat that included 35 kicks.
He is one of just two defenders in the top 10 alongside Melton's Jordyn Cotter.
One of three Bloods in the top ten, Walker pipped Sunbury's Tyson Lever by just 0.1 points to earn a place at number two.
The Melton premiership star scored a season-high 186 points against Darley in round 4 through 47 disposals and eight tackles.
In treacherous conditions on grand final day, Walker finished his year with a 120-point performance in Melton's nail-biting triumph.
No surprises here as the Henderson Medallist tops the lot, averaging an absurd 145.4 points per game for Darley to earn a $1.29m price tag in 2023 BFNL Fantasy.
The 27-year-old averaged 36.9 disposals per game and joined the 200-point club in round 5 against Sunbury.
Bewley's 43 disposals, 13 marks and 10 tackles landed him a fantasy score of exactly 200 points, with the Devils leader kicking 1.3 in the four-point win.
During his AFL days, the former Fremantle Docker averaged a career-high 57.1 AFL Fantasy points in the 2020 AFL season, which featured 16-minute quarters, including an 89 point outing against the Bombers in round one.
The joint-leading goal kicker is priced at $78k less than brother Liam, following a 59-goal season that led to an average of 97.5 points per game.
Carter's 10-goal haul in the final round of the season saw him score a whopping 194 points against Lake Wendouree.
The towering tall had 22 kicks and plucked 18 marks in the Bloods' 122-point win.
The league-leader for hit-outs is surprisingly not the most-expensive ruck with McCallum, who averaged 55.8 hit-outs per game, $84,000 cheaper than Melton South's Dylan Jones.
McCallum's highest-scoring game was a 127-point outing against Darley in round 11.
The big man booted two goals along with 59 hit-outs in the Roosters' 69-point win.
The VFL-listed midfielder played just five games in 2022, which would qualify him for a discounted price in 2023 as he played under 10 games.
In AFL Fantasy, players receive a 3% discount on their price for every game under 10, so Craig-Peters enjoys a 15% discount.
It means his 112.3 average, which should see him priced at $994k, instead becomes $845k.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.
