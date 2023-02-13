The Courier

BFNL 2023: Junior football and netball fixtures released

Updated February 14 2023 - 11:15am, first published February 13 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BFNL releases junior football, netball fixtures for 2023 season

A start date for the 2023 Ballarat Football Netball League junior competitions has been confirmed, with the action set to begin on Sunday, April 23.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.