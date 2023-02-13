BFNL releases junior football, netball fixtures for 2023 season

A start date for the 2023 Ballarat Football Netball League junior competitions has been confirmed, with the action set to begin on Sunday, April 23.
This year will see Woady Yaloak compete for the first time as a fully-affiliated member club, having been formally voted in late last year.
The BFNL has stuck with age group rankings of under-17, under-15, under-13, and under-11.
The full fixtures can be seen online:
