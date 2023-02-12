A team of Ballarat cyclists will pedal from Swan Hill to Port Fairy in a bid to help cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy to stay fit during treatment.
The Velorats, who have taken part in the Murray to Moyne Cycle Relay for many years, will this year shift their fundraising to the Ballarat Health Services Foundation after raising about $120,000 over recent years for the Leukaemia Foundation.
"We wanted to change our focus to a local health service, where we could make a tangible difference to health care in Ballarat," said Velorats team captain Ross Huntington.
Joining Mr Huntington, who has completed the 520km ride 18 times, will be about a dozen other cyclists who ride together regularly.
Each team member rides anywhere from 200km to 300km across the weekend in legs of 25km to 30km.
Teams have the option of starting at either Echuca, Swan Hill or Mildura, with a stopover in Hamilton before finishing 24 hours later at Port Fairy.
"We normally get into Horsham about 8.30 pm, and you know you've got another three hours and 90 kilometers to go, through the dark to get through to Hamilton," Mr Huntington said.
"The next morning, most of us ride all the way from Hamilton to Port Fairy. It's such a great atmosphere down there - the locals do a great job, and we're all raising funds to support healthcare."
It's not the distance that is the main challenge, but the wind.
"Hopefully it's not windy," Mr Huntington said. "In all my times riding the Murray to Moyne I think there's only been one without a headwind."
Whatever the weather, it is the camaraderie and knowing they are helping the community that keeps the pedals turning.
"I love the camaraderie out there on the road. The Murray to Moyne is a great weekend to get away, have a good time with your mates, and know you're doing a great thing for your local community."
This year, the Velorats will be fundraising to buy exercise equipment for chemotherapy patients. An extensive and growing body of scientific research has established exercise as a particularly potent medicine for the management of cancer.
Before the relay, which takes place on April 1 and 2, the Velorats will hold a number of fundraising events as well as seeking team and individual sponsors.
Most of the team have taken part before, including two who tackled the ride for the first time last year and immediately committed to returning for the 2023 event.
"I'm the longest serving but there are a few of the group who have done 14 or 15 relays," Mr Huntington said. "Members change with availability and we pick people up along the way."
BHS Foundation chairman Lindsay Florence welcomed the partnership with the Velorats.
"Community fundraisers, like the Velorats, are instrumental in helping us provide innovative services and equipment, as quickly as possible, to our community," Mr Florence said.
"It is very appropriate that they have chosen to support our cancer patients with the provision of exercise equipment."
Donations can be made at veloratsmurray2moyne.raisely.com/
