Ballarat Men's Gift winner Chad Perris is encouraging more para-athletes to compete on the professional running circuit.
He would like to think his win in Sunday's Gift might encourage others to follow his example.
"It was great to do it for a whole lot of para-athletes out there," he said.
Perris, who is legally blind, is Australia's all-time fastest para-athlete and has represented Australia around the world.
He is a Paralympics and world championships medallist - a record which has earned him the nickname of the "White Tiger" - and is preparing for the World Para Athletics Championships in Paris later this year.
Perris has no doubt para-athletes would benefit greatly from competing at professional meets just as he is doing.
"I think we can have a lot more para-athletes out there.
"There are plenty of high calibre performers who could be competing week-in week-out.
"Paras sprinters and middle distance runners around the country could get so much out of being part of these types of races.
"It's great being part of open events. It's been massive for me. I've got so much out of it."
Perris, 30, said he could understand there being some hesitancy from para-athletes to get involved, but they were not alone in this.
He said there had been many runners from the "amateur" track ranks over the years who had found it hard to cross over to what was a different style of racing.
Perris waited the best part of a decade before debuting in the Victorian Athletic League.
He made his first appearance at Wangaratta early last year as a warm-up for Stawell, where he ran over 70m, 100m and 120m - including a Stawell Gift heat.
Perris then re-appeared at Geelong in December, winning the 70m and finishing second in the Gift.
He won four of five starts in Ballarat on Saturday and Sunday - a 70m heat and Gift heat, semi-final and final.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
