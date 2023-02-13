A Ballarat woman is recovering after she was reportedly attacked while running at Lal Lal on the weekend.
Sissy Austin was running near Lal Lal Falls about 4.30pm on Saturday when a man "came out of nowhere" and struck her with a rock tied to the end of a stick.
She suffered a severe concussion and facial injuries in the attack.
"The last thing I remember is (the weapon) being swung at me, and then I woke up on the ground," she said.
"It knocked me out and then I had to run ... four kilometres back to my car before I could call the police."
Ms Austin said she didn't see her attacker for long, but said he was dressed in jeans and not wearing any shoes or top.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Lal Lal is a common running route for Ms Austin.
She said she doesn't usually come across people while running there, but anyone in the area should be careful given the attack.
Police confirmed to The Courier they received a report and are investigating the incident.
"Investigators have been told a 38-year-old woman was running through a forested area near the Blast Furnace Picnic Area when she was approached by a man sometimes between 4-5.30pm," a spokesperson said.
"The offender struck her in the head with a hand-made weapon, knocking her unconscious. The victim woke to find the offender had fled and reported the incident.
"The woman was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening facial injuries.
"The male offender is perceived to be Caucasian in appearance and was wearing black jeans, a cap and no shoes or shirt."
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.