Ballarat's refugee community welcome news temporary visa holders eligible for permanent residency

Malvika Hemanth
By Malvika Hemanth
February 13 2023 - 5:30pm
Ballarat Afghan Action Group founder Abdul Rasuli, who has been on a temporary visa since 2013, says the government's move to allow temporary visa holders to apply for permanent residency from late March, is a step in "the right direction". Picture supplied.

A sense of relief has overwhelmed the region's refugee community as the federal government announced those on temporary visas will be eligible to apply for permanent residency from next month.

