A sense of relief has overwhelmed the region's refugee community as the federal government announced those on temporary visas will be eligible to apply for permanent residency from next month.
Ballarat Afghan Action Group founder Abdul Rasuli, who identifies as being part of the South Asian nation's highly persecueted Hazara ethnic minority, has been on a temporary visa since 2013.
Mr Rasuli said the move was a shift in "the right direction".
"We were given the lowest priority by the government and we were not able to apply for permanent residency so it's a big change for us," he said.
"It now means we can make Australia home and we can stay here permanently which is really good."
Similarly, Rural Australian for Refugees Ballarat member and Ballarat Afghan Action Group chairman David MacPhail said, while their organisations had anticipated the change to be finalised sooner, it was still "wonderful news".
"From a Ballarat perspective, it will mean the Afghans from the Ballarat Afghan action group that we're trying to represent it means they now have the opportunity to apply for permanent residency, to become Australian citizens," Mr MacPhail said.
"Perhaps the most important thing is that they'll now be able to apply for visas for family reunification. They'll be able to take up permanent work, they'll be able to study, they'll be able to rent and they'll be able to buy their own property.
"There's so many avenues that have opened up which is exciting."
However, Mr MacPhail said it was important people kept in mind the amendment would "not mean anything" for some residents who were living in "perpetual limbo".
Neil Para, who is a Tamil asylum seeker, Ballarat SES volunteer and founder of multicultural harvest festival, Garibaldi, along with his family, are among many across the nation facing such plight.
He said while the announcement was "good to hear" and indicated a positive step forward, it still left his wife and daughters in a pit of uncertainty.
"We have been here for more than 10 years and are still waiting for a decision about our future in this country," Mr Para said.
"We see this announcement for other people, but we don't know what it means for us."
He said having his youngest daughter Nive, who was born in Australia and was granted citizenship in October last year on her 10th birthday, added to the complexity of their situation.
"Nive is now an Australian citizen but we are also feeling we are Australian citizens as well and it's not just us," Mr Para said.
"There are more refugees who arrived in 2012, 2013, who were refused permanent visa too.
"It represents something moving on and that's good for many people but we are still getting more traumatised and more depressed.
"We also deserve to call Australia home."
While Mr Para's plea for permanent residency for himself and his family continues to endure, a new beginning has emerged for Mr Rasuli.
He said his first point of action is to finish his Bachelor of Engineering degree at Federation University, attain a job and if all goes to plan, "bring [his] family here" as well.
"Australia is a very good country with lots of opportunities. So we're really lucky to be here," Mr Rasuli said.
The new rules, which will come into effect in late March, will only apply to those who hold Temporary Protection visas or Safe Haven Enterprise visas.
A cohort of people whose visas are due to expire soon will be invited by the department to have their applications fast-tracked.
However, only asylum seekers who entered Australia before Operation Sovereign Borders began in 2013 are eligible to apply.
The government will still retain its policy of denying people who arrived by boat after 2013 resettlement in Australia.
While Mr MacPhail said he was unable to comment specifically on the permanent visa change applying only to those who came to the nation before Operation Sovereign Borders, he said the border policy in place at present was "unfair, oppressive and destructive".
"Given Australia's role in Afghanistan, to be so harsh and so unwilling to assist the people who have been oppressed is a contradiction," he said.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
