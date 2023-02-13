Three brothers charged for the assault of two police officers have had their recommendation for a less-severe sentence quashed by a magistrate.
"This is aggravating. You knew you were three brothers against two," Magistrate Michelle Mykytowycz told accused Davitt brothers; 25-year-old Taylor, 31-year-old Jasper and 33-year-old Riley, in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Monday.
"I don't know why you've responded the way you have but you've gone way too far."
On October 21, 2021, two plain-clothed police officers were patrolling the Delacombe area when they spotted the accused men in a car pulling into a La Trobe Street carpark.
The officers, in an unmarked car, pulled in behind the Davitts and activated their lights.
Police prosecutor Senior Constable Jason Kimm told the court when Taylor Davitt was asked for his licence he became argumentative and, when warned he would be placed under arrest if he did not comply, the 25-year-old replied: "Fine, arrest me."
"[The male officer] placed one handcuff on Taylor and he started to resist ... a scuffle broke out between them," Senior Constable Kimm said.
"Riley was filming on his mobile phone [and said] 'how about we just snap your neck'?"
And, allegedly: "Oi, I'll drop you."
The court heard Riley Davitt pushed and grabbed the female officer's arm and "swung her" away from the scuffle, where Jasper Davitt was allegedly grabbing at the other officer while he tried to hold down Taylor, "hindering the arrest".
The female officer ran to the police car out of "fear of being further assaulted" and to call for back-up.
Meanwhile, as the male officer tried to deploy his OC spray, Jasper allegedly grabbed the officer's right thumb and, prying the OC canister from his hand, threw it out of the officer's reach.
READ MORE:
The court was told Taylor Davitt broke free and, with one wrist still handcuffed, fled on foot to nearby Wiltshire Lane.
He was arrested in a nearby carpark without incident and all three brothers were taken into custody.
"In relation to Taylor's interview at Ballarat Police Station, the accused made admissions to the offending, 'I wouldn't say I assaulted him, I definitely resisted arrest ... my fight or flight just kicked in. I didn't believe he was an officer and I was fearing for my life'," Senior Constable Kimm told the court.
"Jasper was interviewed on the same day [and said] 'I was trying to intervene to deescalate ... I was actually the one who grabbed [the OC spray] and threw it.
"[Riley] made admissions to the offending, 'she swung me around ... I was yelling out 'stop' ... I never actually physically pushed her, as I said, I was just trying to hold her back and she was trying to throw me away'."
The three men had been offered diversion by the prosecution - a sentencing option usually proposed for less-serious offenders on their first offence.
Magistrate Mykytowycz said although the Davitts had no prior criminal history the matter was too serious to finalise on the day.
"Right from the word go, Taylor, you've been belligerent with the police," Ms Mykytowycz said.
"Riley, you've got your mobile phone out, 'how about we just snap your neck ... I will drop you'.
"So then you've got Jasper grabbing the thumb of the officer and throwing away his OC spray.
"The filming, the words, the injuring of the officer ... in my view it's just too serious for diversion."
The matter will return to court later this year.
