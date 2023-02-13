The Courier

Brothers face Ballarat Magistrates' Court for alleged La Trobe Street police assault

Ellie Mitchell
By Ellie Mitchell
February 14 2023 - 5:30am
The Ballarat Magistrates' Court. File photo.

Three brothers charged for the assault of two police officers have had their recommendation for a less-severe sentence quashed by a magistrate.

