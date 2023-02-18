Australian Catholic University is further expanding its arts presence in regional Victoria after signing on as principal sponsor for next month's Clunes Booktown festival.
It is the first time Clunes Booktown has had a major sponsor aside from state government funding.
ACU's investment in Clunes Booktown is not just financial, but its' National School of Arts and Humanities will take over the historic Clunes Courthouse for the festival, with high profile historians and literary academics headlining sessions on everything from fashion and femininity to LGBTIQ+ non-fiction and writing the histories of refugee children.
"The festival is a celebration of reading and writing, and the connections that great storytelling forges," said Ballarat ACU historian Dr Benjamin Mountford.
"We recognise Booktown as one of the key cultural events in regional Victoria and this is part of our commitment to arts in Victoria which we are expanding at the moment.
"At ACU, we see the value of the arts every day on our campuses, and the communities they are part of."
Dr Mountford said the ACU Courthouse Sessions would cover a diverse range of topics building on work being done throughout the university.
"What we want to do is provide a really diverse chance for people to hear some of the latest research going on in different areas and books that people are writing," he said.
ACU Ballarat campus dean Professor Bridget Aitchison said the partnership with the iconic Clunes Booktown Festival was a "good fit" for the university.
"We have started offering some limited arts offerings at the Ballarat campus now with Ben Mountford and David McGinniss and will soon welcome five PhD students," she said.
"We were talking to Clunes Booktown and they were saying they were looking for a major sponsor. We thought it was a really good fit for us as we have such strength in arts and humanities at our Melbourne campus that we are now leveraging to support people in Ballarat and western Victoria."
Creative Clunes chief executive Sue Beal said the organisation was thrilled to have ACU on board as a major sponsor for Clunes Booktown Festival.
"Not only does ACU have a local goldfields campus in Ballarat, but it is a university that is increasing its commitment to the arts and humanities in its curriculum and in its outreach programs. This is reversing the trend of most other tertiary institutions, and one we applaud," she said.
"The diversity of the program presented by ACU at the Courthouse is of such breadth that every person attending the festival will find a panel or conversation that will draw them in."
Clunes Booktown Festival will be held this year on March 25-26.
