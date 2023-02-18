The Courier
Australian Catholic University signs up as partner for Clunes Booktown Festival

MS
By Michelle Smith
February 18 2023 - 11:00am
ACU's Dr David McGinniss and Dr Benjamin Mountford are among the arts faculty in Ballarat who will attend Clunes Booktown Festival.

Australian Catholic University is further expanding its arts presence in regional Victoria after signing on as principal sponsor for next month's Clunes Booktown festival.

Local News

