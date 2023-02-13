The Courier
Where you'll find Ballarat's biggest prep year level as school growth continues

By Michelle Smith
February 13 2023
Lucas Primary School pupils Oliver, Bivonya, Olive are among 70 who have started prep at the rapidly growing school this year. Picture by Adam Trafford

When Lucas Primary School opened in 2020, it had 70 students. Now it has 70 pupils in its prep classes alone and 355 enrolments on its books - 100 more than last year.

