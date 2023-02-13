A worldwide shortage of a steroid and hormone replacement has hit Ballarat - with only one chemist reported to be stocking the life-sustaining medication, as of Monday.
Hydrocortisone tablets are used to treat Addison's Disease - also known as primary adrenal insufficiency.
Without it, people with the illness are unable to process electrolytes such as salt and face almost certain heart failure.
'I am Woman' singer Helen Reddy and US President John F Kennedy both lived with the illness.
The UFS and Chemist Warehouse chains have both run out of the drug, as have countless others around Ballarat and across Melbourne.
To make matters worse, the restricted drug can usually only be prescribed in small doses - typically a one-to-three week supply - meaning it cannot be stockpiled by patients needing it to stay alive.
Federal Opposition Health Minister Anne Ruston said hydrocortisone was one of 662 medicines facing critical shortages.
"Unfortunately only 60 of those 662 medicines can be substituted for something else," she said.
"I'll be taking this to Federal Parliament this week.
"I'd recommend anyone in short supply of a medicine see their doctor immediately and rule out of there any possible substitutes they can take."
The Therapeutic Goods Administration has listed four varieties and strengths of hydrocortisol as in short supply until at least mid-March.
In the case of the Hysone 20 variety, it is due to remain on the wanted list until March 31.
The TGA lists "manufacturing" as the reason.
Ms Ruston said COVID had played havoc with the supply of ingredients for many drugs - as well as the supply of the medicines themselves.
It follows a shortage of antibiotics in January - due to what the TGA said was lack of supply as well as increased demand.
To assist with the shortage of oral amoxicillin and cefalexin, the TGA allowed pharmacists to dispense substitute products containing the same active ingredients under certain conditions.
Addison's Disease is an autoimmune endocrine illness that affects about 1 in 10,000 Australians.
Symptoms include sudden tanning of the skin, salt cravings, leg cramps, fatigue. low blood pressure, muscle weakness, dizziness. nausea, lack of appetite and weight loss.
Hydrocortisone in a weak form can also be used as a topical ointment for skin conditions such as eczema.
People can check if other medicines are currently in short supply by going to the TGA website.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
