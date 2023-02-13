The Courier
Court

Ballarat man pleads guilty to assaulting partner after birthday incident

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
February 14 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man violently assaults partner in front of children on the way home from pub

A Ballarat man has faced court after a terrifying assault on a former partner in front of their two children while driving.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.