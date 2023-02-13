Man violently assaults partner in front of children on the way home from pub

A Ballarat man has faced court after a terrifying assault on a former partner in front of their two children while driving.
The 29-year-old, who is not being named for legal reasons, appeared at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Monday, charged with assault and drink-driving.
This comes after an incident on June 28, 2022, where he and his former partner were out playing pokies to celebrate the man's birthday.
The 29-year-old's former partner was driving the man and their two children, aged two and 20 months old, home when the two began arguing.
The court was told the man wanted his former partner to take him to another venue, but she refused.
The man punched the woman three times to the head while she was driving.
When the car entered a roundabout on Grevillea Road, the man pulled the car's handbrake, stopping the vehicle. The woman got out of the car and attempted to grab the two children as the man punched the car's rear window.
Outside of the vehicle, the man again hit the woman, knocking her and the two children over.
As the man continued to scream abuse at the woman, she flagged down an oncoming car for help. Two bystanders intervened and got into a physical altercation with the man. He fled into the car, sped off and hit a power pole on Grevillea Road, flipping the car.
Police arrived at the scene shortly after and took the man to Ballarat Base Hospital for treatment.
A sample of the man's blood was taken, which later delivered a BAC reading of 0.127, more than twice the legal limit.
The man's defence lawyer sought a sentencing indication from Magistrate Ronald Saines prior to his plea of guilty.
Mr Saines said if the man contested the charges, and was later found to guilty in a trial, he could have been looking at jail time.
However if he pleaded guilty, Mr Saines said the man would get placed on a community corrections order - as a plea meant the victim would not have to come to court to deliver evidence and be cross-examined.
The man pleaded guilty to the offending, with the matter adjourned to a later date for sentencing.
"There is research and medical opinion that is undisputed, that violence in the presence of children creates neurological damage," Mr Saines said.
The man will reappear at court on February 16.
