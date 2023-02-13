SEVEN Victorian lives were lost to COVID-19 each day last week on average, as Grampians Public Health Unit's director urges Ballarat people to ensure their jabs were up-to-date.
Only, health experts warn this has become a significant health challenge as the perceived threat of COVID-19 fades at the community level.
Professor Rosemary Aldrich said the new COVID-19 booster approval, set to come into play next week, would help maintain the Ballarat community's protection against the virus ahead of winter.
From Monday, anyone aged 18-plus is eligible to receive their next booster shot if it had been six months since they last had a COVID-19 vaccination jab or had tested positive to the virus. This is regardless of how many booster jabs a person has already received - a fourth dose was made available to those aged 30 to 40 years old from July but those aged 18 to 29 have, until now, only been able to receive the initial booster.
Professor Aldrich made clear the Grampians Public Health Unit continued to work closely with Victoria's health department and remained supportive of recommendations from the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation.
"Waning immunity is apparent amongst many communities and a booster dose can safeguard against severe illness," Professor Aldrich said.
Deakin University epidemiologist Hassan Vally said waning immunity, which could be changed with vaccinations, was a "significant concern" in a transition to co-existing with a virus when people worldwide were increasingly less concerned by it.
"The main challenge for health authorities right now is to, on the one hand, acknowledge the reduction in the risk COVID poses while, on the other hand, ensuring people don't become complacent and completely ignore COVID," Associate Professor Vally wrote in The Conversation.
"Health authorities are also propping up very fatigued and stretched health systems."
Associate Professor Vally said co-existing with COVID-19 required applying appropriate prevention and controls similarly to other infectious diseases - and the best way to greatly reduce the risk of becoming seriously ill from COVID-19 was to stay up-to-date with vaccinations and boosters.
He said high immunity and less virulent variants of COVID-19 had led to the shift in co-existing with the virus. This also meant still protecting the most vulnerable and high-risk community members, Associate Professor Vally said.
Masking up, mixing in well-ventilated spaces and staying away from others when unwell remained important preventative measures.
IN OTHER NEWS
This comes as Ballarat recorded 42 new COVID-19 infections last week, according to the latest health department figures, but experts have long predicted this was much higher due to a lack of people reporting positive infections.
Creswick pharmacist Jeff Unmack told The Courier last week his pharmacy had been inundated with scripts for COVID-19 anti-viral medication amid a virus outbreak during the holiday season.
While vaccination demand had slowed, Mr Unmack expected jabs to increase again in line with preparing against influenza season.
Mr Unmack said his pharmacy, like most, tended to offer bivalent vaccines first as boosters because these were the most effective at protection against modern COVID-19 strains.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.