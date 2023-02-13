The Courier

COVID-19 vaccine in Ballarat: expert concern in lack or urgency for jabs

By Melanie Whelan
February 14 2023 - 4:30am
Victorian COVID-19 deaths averaged seven lives lost each day last week.

SEVEN Victorian lives were lost to COVID-19 each day last week on average, as Grampians Public Health Unit's director urges Ballarat people to ensure their jabs were up-to-date.

