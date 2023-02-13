From Monday, anyone aged 18-plus is eligible to receive their next booster shot if it had been six months since they last had a COVID-19 vaccination jab or had tested positive to the virus. This is regardless of how many booster jabs a person has already received - a fourth dose was made available to those aged 30 to 40 years old from July but those aged 18 to 29 have, until now, only been able to receive the initial booster.

