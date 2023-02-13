Ballarat residents are spending a massive $875 a year more on energy bills compared to 12 months ago.
The average annual energy bill for people in Ballarat was calculated to be $3710, this included a $220 increase in electricity and $655 more in gas bills.
In comparison, purely electric households are paying $295 more per year on their bill.
St Vincent De Paul Ballarat member Alan West said many people were finding it hard to keep their heads above water as cost of living increases.
"If people get an increase in gas of $20, and electricity $30, it does make a huge difference to their discretionary income," he said.
"After they get their pension they don't have much leftover to pay their rent, their gas, their electricity, those with cars have got extra expenses of course, transport to get around is another thing, and medical bills are a huge problem."
The study by Alviss Consulting for the St Vincent de Paul Society found huge increases in energy costs for the whole of Victoria.
Ballarat's average electricity bill was $1610 a year for dual fuel households and $2,015 for those running on just electricity.
Western Victoria has the second highest electricity bills in the state, paying approximately $50-$120 more a year than people living in inner Melbourne suburbs and Mornington Peninsula, but are cheaper than Eastern Victoria where the average bill is $1870.
While gas bills for people in Ballarat, Bendigo, Macedon Ranges and western Victoria were still the lowest in the state, they did see the highest yearly increase of 45 per cent.
Mr West said rising energy bills were a huge problem heading into winter, where it was crucial for people's health to stay warm, especially as many people struggling to pay their bills had existing health conditions.
According to Mr West, St Vincent de Paul was seeing an increase in people with mental health issues at the moment, which he said was partly due to financial strain.
"I would certainly think it would add to a person's well being and their mind, if they're stressing out about bills, and they haven't got money to pay them, that must be a terrible situation to be in," he said.
For those struggling to get by, Mr West said they should come to St Vincent de Paul for help.
"If they want some assistance, coming into our centres we will point them in the right direction for anything they might be looking for," he said.
"We only wish more [people] would come forward, so we're here to help and ... if we can't we will know somebody that can."
