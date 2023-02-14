The Courier
Home/Video
Sports Affairs

New-look East Point Dragons return to BFLW Seniors with historic junior pathway

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
February 14 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
East Point Dragons players celebrate and (inset) the new East Point Dragons logo. Picture supplied

It is shaping up to be an action-packed year for the East Point Womens Football Club as the Dragons return to BFLW Senior football in 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edward Holland

Edward Holland

Sports reporter with The Courier

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.