It is shaping up to be an action-packed year for the East Point Womens Football Club as the Dragons return to BFLW Senior football in 2023.
With their return, the club is also unveiling a first for western Victoria, providing an uninterrupted all-female pathway from AusKick to Seniors football.
President of East Point Womens Football Club Alex Campbell was overjoyed with the club's history-making program.
"This year we are going to be providing regional Victoria's first all-girls AusKick program," Campbell said.
"We've had strong support from the Ballarat Football Netball League and the Western Bulldogs in setting up something we think will be really positive for the region and not just for East Point."
East Point, which did not field a side in the 2022 BFLW season, struggled with junior retention throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, but Campbell hopes the full pathway will be a game-changer for the club and the league.
"We want to create a club that people can come as a seven-year-old to AusKick and know that they've got a pathway all the way to senior footy," Campbell said.
"Similarly to how it's set up for boys, we want to have people coming in at AusKick level and by the time they're 15 or 16 they've got a really strong culture behind them and the opportunity might arise for AFLW which is our ultimate goal."
The club believes it can have up to 60 juniors involved in the program, which it knows East Point cannot support.
"We see it as a feeding ground for all BFLW clubs to help strengthen the competition in the future," Campbell said.
"There are lots of girls hesitant to join co-ed programs, so an all-girls program will not only help our club but also the league."
It is a program that has assistant coach Zoe Wathen incredibly excited for.
"It is awesome that these young girls now have an option and a pathway all the way up to seniors," Wathen said.
"If young girls want to give football a go I think an all-girls program is a less-intimidating option.
"If it provides another way for girls to pick up the sport then I think that is the most exciting thing about it all."
Sharing the same values as the club President, Wathen was hopeful that her side can return to BFLW action without hurting other club's recruiting drives.
"We don't want to get everything up and running at the detriment of another club folding," Wathen said.
"I think that has been a little bit of a pattern with some of the senior female sides over the last five to 10 years."
"Hopefully all the teams can retain their players from last year and we can keep it at a six-team league."
The recruiting drive is not over for the Dragons and other clubs in the BFLW, with the White Flat based side still actively recruiting players ahead of the 2023 BFLW season.
For more information, visit the East Point Dragons Facebook page.
