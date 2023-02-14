The Courier

Juniors join sprintcars for feature events as Redline speedway season gets under way | entries

By Dean Thompson
Updated February 14 2023 - 12:01pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victorian Sprintcar Association club champion Andrew Greenwood will be in action at Redline Raceway's opening meet of the season on Saturday. Picture by Dean Miller

Sprintcars will take centre stage as the Redline Raceway speedway season gets away to a belated start on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.