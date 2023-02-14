Sprintcars will take centre stage as the Redline Raceway speedway season gets away to a belated start on Saturday.
Unseasonally wet weather caused meets at the Buninyong circuit planned for November and December to be cancelled and then more rain led to racing scheduled for earlier this month to also be called off.
This time the Belmont Speedway Drivers Club is getting an ideal lead-up to a program, which will also feature a junior standard saloon series, street stocks and the AMCA Nationals.
Delacombe's Sam Wren leads the entries for the sprintcars, which are powered by Chevrolet CT525 crate motors.
Bacchus Marsh-based Victorian champion Steven Horton and Victorian Sprintcar Association champion Adam Greenwood and his teammate and former state champion Alistair Bastian will also be on track.
The predominantly Gippsland-based junior standard saloon class, which caters for 10 to 16-year-olds largely in four-litre sedans, will have a big turn out for the "Junior Jam".
Harry Cecil, Nathan Miles, Hunter Carey, Beau Stuchbery, Zac Barwise from Colac, Jack Braz, Bree Walker, Zoe Hunt, and Chase Ingram will be among drivers to watch.
Stuchbery, Miles and Barwise are already winners this year.
Street stock will also attract plenty of attention.
Dean Jenkins figured strongly at Portland in his latest outing and is among entries who include Andrew Burgoyne, Scott Secombe, Jason Degoldi, Scott Purdie, and Matthew Glab.
Degoldi holds multiple class track records at Redline and appears the driver to beat.
The visiting AMCA Nationals will include the likes of Frank Thierry, Mick Kiraly junior, Paul Sullivan, Stewart Grant-Campbell, Dean Heseltine, and Justin Richardson.
Racing begins at 4
STREET STOCKS
RDL5 Rachael Fox
RDL4 Dean Jenkins
RDL13 Andrew Burgoyne
B14 Robert Smith
RDL18 Scott Secombe
G23 Mitch Viney
RDL22 Lee Harrison
W25 Jamie Crutchley
HA25 Nathan Hutchins
B26 Jo-Anne Scott
RDL27 Jason Degoldi
RDL38 Scott Purdie
B36 Ron Davey
B38 Josh Davey
B55 Aaron White
RDL57 Matthew Glab
B64 Troy Blomeley
B84 Dean Whatmore
JUNIOR STANDARD SALOONS
Vic2 Harry Cecil
MOE10 Blake Smith
SH11 Blake Adam
N12 Nathan Miles
N13 Bailey Hill
RD14 Tom Braz
NY20 Hunter Carey
C32 Zac Barwise
AX36 Toby Parks
RD42 Jack Braz
RD50 Bree Walker
N67 Chase Ingram
N76 Liam Ingram
DS81 Dyclan Sweet
DS95 Zoe Hunt
AMCA NATIONALS
V4 Paul Tindal
V7 Frank Thierry
V8 Stephen Hopkins
V9 Burce Tait
V12 Hugene Charvat
V19 Kent Davey
V23 Mick Kiraly
V28 Paul Sullivan
V48 Rowan Pitt
V55 Stewart Grant Campbell
V57 Paul Cusack
V93 Dean Heseltine
V99 Justin Richardson
VSC SPRINTCARS
v19 Sam Wren
v55 Alistair Bastrian
v8 Steve Horton
v35 Adam Greenwood
v16 Jack Van Bremen
v66 Peter Laity
v33 Brett Pope
v26 Koby Noonan
