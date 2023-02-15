Ballarat Turf Club has its first race meeting of the year on Sunday.
This will be the first time racing has been at Sportsbet Ballarat since the Ballarat Cup in November, with the turf track having undergone an annual end-of-year maintenance program as well drainage works.
Eight races have been programmed for the opening of the BTC's summer series
Club chief executive officer Belinda Glass said it was exciting to welcome racing back to Ballarat.
"Summer racing allows families to come out and enjoy the weather and family-friendly activities," she said.
"It promises to be a great afternoon with children's activities including a mobile animal farm, free giveaways, live music, food vans and the Carlton Draught pop-up bar - ensuring there is something for all the family."
Glass said the first 40 families to book online at www.ballaratturfclub.com.au would receive free entry
Ballarat will continue the theme a week later on Sunday, February 26, with the running of the CLX Miners Rest Community Cup.
The track was given the final tick of approval for this Sunday with jump outs on Monday.
Some 409 nominations have been received for Sunday's card.
BALLARAT Turf Club is seeking expressions of interest for trainers to take up residence in an established on-course stable facility.
There are 32 stalls offering a mix of barn-style indoor boxes and open-front boxes.
The complex is available after the relocation of trainer Nigel Blackiston to new stables, which also house Robert Hickmott's team.
TASMANIAN jockey Tommy Doyle is spending time with the Ballarat stable of Tony and Calvin McEvoy.
Doyle rode the McEvoy-owned Afridi to victory in the inaugural running of the Miners Rest Cup on King Island last month.
The race was contested exclusively by horses sourced and raced by Ballarat regional trainers.
Tony McEvoy said after the win that he would give Doyle an opportunity to get some experience at his stable.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
