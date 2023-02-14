Ballarat Clarendon College returned to action at Saturday's Head of the Schoolboys' Regatta without missing a beat, finishing 15.44 seconds ahead of St Patrick's College in the Coxed Four Open Division 1 event.
Ballarat Clarendon's division one crew was a last-minute scratching in the Wendouree Ballarat Regatta prior to Saturday, which saw St Patrick's come home in first, but the Head of the Lake favourites were flawless in their return on Saturday.
First Crew coach Ian Peele said it was good for the boys to get a row under their belts on Saturday.
"We had a really strong row on Saturday," Peele said.
"I just sent the boys out to make sure that they performed well and concentrated on their own boat and got our fundamentals right.
"It all seemed to work out pretty well for us."
The crew, consisting of Alexander Grove, Tristan Nijhof, Lachlan Clark, Jock Quartermain and James Tippett, finished with a time of 7:22.33.
The race-winners were 15 seconds faster than St Patrick's College and a whopping 57 seconds ahead of Damascus College in the three-school event.
It leaves Ballarat Clarendon in the box seat ahead of Head of the Lake, with the girls' crew also triumphant in their last outing at the Wendouree Ballarat Regatta.
The girls finished 22 seconds clear of second-placed Ballarat Grammar in the School Coxed Four Open Division 1 event.
Ballarat Clarendon's girls claimed the Head of the Lake crown in 2022 and will head into the 2023 regatta as heavy favourites.
1-Ballarat Clarendon 7:22.33;
2-St Patrick's 7:37.77 (+15.44);
3-Damascus 8:19.28 (+56.95)
1-Ballarat Clarendon 8:38.42;
2-Corio Bay +33.45;
3-Trinity +37.74
1-St Patrick's College 3:28.19;
2-Trinity +8.50;
3-Trinity +11.43
1-St Patrick's College 3:40.89;
2-Trinity +3.67;
3-Ballarat Clarendon +5.53
1-Corio Bay 4:17.03;
2-Corio Bay +23.46;
3-Ballarat Grammar +43.57
