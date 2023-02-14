The Courier
All eyes on Ballarat Clarendon following Schoolboys' Regatta success

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
Updated February 14 2023 - 2:51pm, first published 2:30pm
Ballarat Clarendon College crew consisting of A.Grove, T.Nijhof, L.Clark, J.Quartermain and J.Tippett. Picture by Adam Trafford

Ballarat Clarendon College returned to action at Saturday's Head of the Schoolboys' Regatta without missing a beat, finishing 15.44 seconds ahead of St Patrick's College in the Coxed Four Open Division 1 event.

