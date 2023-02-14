The Courier
City of Ballarat to start community consultations on new waste collection process

Malvika Hemanth
By Malvika Hemanth
February 15 2023 - 5:00am
City of Ballarat mayor Cr Des Hudson is urging residents to take part in a survey which will help streamline the council's waste collection processes in line with the new Victorian recycling laws.

The City of Ballarat will be heading out into the region next month seeking feedback on a new waste collection process.

