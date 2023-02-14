The City of Ballarat will be heading out into the region next month seeking feedback on a new waste collection process.
The methods proposed will be shaped by the state government's Circular Economy (Waste Reduction and Recycling) Act 2021 which will see all households by 2030 implementing a four stream waste collection system.
This is set to include the potential for a separate purple glass recycling bin, a lime green food organics and garden organics (FOGO) bin, a yellow mixed recycling bin and a red general waste bin.
The council's consultation sessions will be guided by results from their Waste Collection Survey. The online forum, which garnered more than 2000 responses and ran late last year, posed the possibility of combining food scraps and green waste such as lawn cuttings into one bin.
During the 2021-2022 financial year, the Ballarat community amassed more than 24,000 tonnes of waste all of which was sent to landfill.
It was also estimated each year residents disposed of at least 10,000 tonnes of food waste into landfill each year.
City of Ballarat mayor Des Hudson said it was time a different approach was taken to tackle recycling.
"The environmental and financial costs will continue to grow unless we change how we recycle and reduce waste," he said.
"The state government changes to how we sort our waste are an exciting opportunity for our municipality to design our future kerbside collections to ensure more household waste and recycling is being recovered and transformed into something new.
"The community will be able to help us decide on a waste service that meets our community's needs, while balancing the costs and benefits."
The construction of a new waste cell, which will cost $4 million to build at the Ballarat Regional Landfill centre in Smythesdale, is planned to be full by 2025.
Additionally, it is anticipated the site will reach full capacity by 2040.
All Victorian councils must introduce a food and garden organics disposal system for all households by 2030 and a separate glass recycling process by 2027.
A coin deposit scheme similar to the one in South Australia which sees drink packaging made from recyclable materials such as glass and paper will also be implemented in Victoria by 2023.
Residents will be invited to have their say on the options as part of a four-week consultation period starting in March.
Hard copy and online surveys will be made available and consulting will occur at the Ballarat Begonia Festival to be held from March 11 to 13.
After the feedback on the options have been taken into consideration, the city's Kerbside Transition Plan will be presented to the council for consideration. If adopted, a timeline for the four waste and recycling stream collection service will be set.
Further details on the community feedback sessions will be announced shortly.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
