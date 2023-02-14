THE new junior swimming school in Brown Hill has been making a splash but their centre director Sam Lane says most families are surprised by the complex's whole offering.
Y Learn and Swim's early education concept is new to Victoria: long day care, sessional kindergarten and swimming lessons under one roof.
The centre is one of the newest in a boom of childcare centres being planned and constructed at a rapid pace across Ballarat as the city's population continues to surge.
At Y Learn and Swim, landscaping works are all but complete but the centre is ready to welcome in families to explore with enrolments open for early learning.
Ms Lane said the aim was for convenience, having swimming lessons and early learning under the one roof.
For children aged three-plus who are enrolled in the centre's kindergarten and confident in the water, the centre offers the option for staff to take children to their swim lesson and back to kinder during the day.
Ms Lane said parent interest had been strong in swimming lessons, particularly in the wake of pandemic-interrupted swim programs and realising the vital water skills.
Swimming lessons have definitely been something parents have been wanting to get into...This [centre] is a different concept and one I've been looking forward to.- Sam Lane, Y Learn and Swim centre director
"Swimming lessons have definitely been something parents have been wanting to get into," Ms Lane said. "Swimming lessons and early education and intervention is important to them.
"This [centre] is a different concept and one I've been looking forward to being part of."
The Y, formerly the YMCA, is celebrating 20 years of kindergarten management this year. A not-for-profit, the Y manages 93 kindergartens across the state.
The Y Ballarat's swimming school is the only of its kind in Ballarat East. Additional lessons are available to the broader community with parents able to sign children up to swim from six months of age.
Early learning placements are open for children as young as six weeks old.
This comes as across town Jenny's Early Learning Centre opposite The Arch is nearing completion.
Construction is also underway on a large Brady Bunch childcare centre next to Phoenix P-12 Community College which will be the group's third centre in the Sebastopol-Delacombe area.
There has also been planning applications in the past year for two new multi-million dollar centres: one attached to a take-away food outlet on the corner of Ballarat-Carngham Road and Presentation Boulevard in Winter Valley; the other is planned for a medical centre in Brown Hill.
Y Learn and Swim is hosting a community twilight meet and greet on Wednesday, from 4.30-6.30pm.
The Y's services across Ballarat also include out of school hours care and youth and community programs.
For more details: ylearnandswim.org.au.
