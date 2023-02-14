The Courier
The Y early learning and swim centre opens in Brown Hill

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
Updated February 14 2023 - 7:37pm, first published 4:00pm
Y Learn and Swim centre support officer Ash Ryan and centre director Sam Lane with some custom-made play elements in the new Brown Hill hub. Picture The Y Ballarat.

THE new junior swimming school in Brown Hill has been making a splash but their centre director Sam Lane says most families are surprised by the complex's whole offering.







