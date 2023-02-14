Ballarat juniors start strongly in netball series | results

Ballarat Football Netball League tops two of the three ladders after the opening round of the Barwon Regional Junior Netball Championships on Monday night.
The BFNL defeated Geelong District 47-8 in the 13/under competition and dominated Geelong District 85-21 in the 17/unders.
Geelong District reversed the trend in the 15/unders by downing Ballarat 34-30.
The championships will run for 10 rounds and begin finals on May 15.
Ballarat faces Geelong Central in the 13/unders in round two, Bellarine in the 15/unders and has a bye in the 17/unders.
