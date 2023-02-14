The Courier

BFNL takes two victories to open Barwon Junior Netball Championships | results

Updated February 14 2023 - 12:17pm, first published 12:00pm
Ballarat juniors start strongly in netball series | results

Ballarat Football Netball League tops two of the three ladders after the opening round of the Barwon Regional Junior Netball Championships on Monday night.

