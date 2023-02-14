The Courier

Country Week: BCA still in pursuit of first win | scoreboard

By David Brehaut
Updated February 14 2023 - 8:01pm, first published 5:30pm
Sajith Dissanayaka - unlucky to miss out on a century.

Ballarat Cricket Association is still to taste victory after middle and lower order collapses against Leongatha on day two of Melbourne Country Week.

