Ballarat Cricket Association is still to taste victory after middle and lower order collapses against Leongatha on day two of Melbourne Country Week.
The BCA came up 28 runs short of Leongatha's 9-204 in Dandenong on Tuesday.
Napoleons-Sebastopol opening batsman Sajith Dissanayaka kept Ballarat alive in the run chase with 96 (7 fours, 5 sixes), but it was after reaching 3-135 that the innings fell apart.
Leongatha claimed 4-23, including the prize wicket of Dissanayaka, and then mopped up Ballarat's last three wickets for three with almost four overs to spare.
Harry Ganley was next best with the bat with 24 in a second wicket stand of 51.
Leongatha made a bright start to the day, going at five runs an over before losing 3-4 and 3-2 to bring the run rate down.
Ballarat now faces Traralgon in Doncaster on Wednesday, needing to get a win to get out of the relegation zone.
Traralgon had its first win against the Latrobe Valley on Tuesday.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
