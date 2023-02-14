Meth and hunting knife found on Delacombe man asleep in car

A Delacombe man has been fined after being found possessing illicit drugs whilst asleep in his car after a fishing trip.
Mark Blaby appeared at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Tuesday and pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine, weapons charges and failing to comply with police instruction.
The court was told at about 4.15am on April 11, 2021, police found Blaby sitting unresponsive in the driver's seat of a silver Ford Ranger ute parked on Sutton Street in Delacombe.
Police saw Blaby was breathing heavily and sweating, and tried to wake him up by tapping on the car's window and calling to him.
When Blaby awoke, the officers at the scene said he appeared to be "acting suspiciously" and unresponsive to questioning.
The court heard Blaby told police he had been sweating due to the car's heater being left on.
He consented to a search of his vehicle, which found 1.7g of methamphetamine located in his wallet, and a large fishing knife located in the car's centre console.
The distinct knife had writing inscribed on it wishing "Adsy" a happy 40th.
Blaby was arrested and taken to the Ballarat Police Station, where he made full admissions.
During an interview Blaby told police he had a "bit of an argument" and fell asleep. He said he had been on a fishing trip with his brother prior to the arrest.
In an incident on September 22, 2021, the same silver Ford Ranger Blaby was found in earlier was seen by police performing a U-turn on Production Drive in Alfredton, at about 12.45am.
Police attempted to intercept the car on Stuart Street, but the car did not stop.
Following the incident, police made several attempts to contact Blaby, but were unable to do so.
This included the mailing of a notice requiring Blaby to provide the details of the driver of the car on the night in question.
The court was told Blaby has an intellectual disability, which could have impacted his understanding of the police's notice.
Magistrate Ronald Saines disqualified Blaby from driving for three months, with conviction.
"Today, you get three months off the road to help you understand that if it ever happens again, you provide help to police immediately," Mr Saines said.
"That is your obligation at the registered owner of the vehicle."
Blaby was also fined a total of $1231.50.
