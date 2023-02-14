It was a round 17 to forget for the top-two teams in the Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Midweek pennant, as both BMS and City Oval suffered shock losses on Tuesday.
It means the minor premiership remains up for grabs with just one round remaining this season.
Three teams can still clinch top spot on the ladder ahead of finals.
Creswick notched back-to-back wins in incredible style, taking down second-placed City Oval in a two-rink triumph at home on Tuesday.
City Oval came out strong in the first rink, winning by seven shots, but Creswick managed to fight back with a dominant 30-15 win in the second rink.
Creswick will finish the season ninth, while City Oval missed a golden chance to go to top spot.
Central Wendouree narrowly came out on top against BMS in the second upset result of the day, causing even more chaos in the top-four finish.
Trailing by six shots heading into the final rink, Central Wendouree took home the points with a clutch 25-16 third rink led by Leonard Vincent.
BMS sits first, just one point clear of City Oval.
Victoria kept its double-chance hopes alive with a flawless win over Clunes on Tuesday, in which the third-placed side won all three rinks.
Clunes will finish the year bottom of the ladder, after a season that saw just three wins.
The finals-bound Victoria is now just nine points shy of second-placed City Oval as it looks ahead to a date with Creswick to end the season.
Midlands is still to secure a place in the finals picture, but did what it needed to do against Sebastopol with a nail-biting win.
It was the first rink that made all the difference for Midlands, as David Speechley led the way with a 29-15 first rink triumph.
Midlands boasts an 11-point advantage over fifth-placed Webbcona, which faces BMS in round 18.
Webbcona needs some results to fall its way in the final round of the season, but a two-rink win over Buninyong keeps its season alive despite Midlands' triumph.
An 11-point gap to fourth-placed Midlands can be closed in round 18, but the odds are certainly in Midlands favour.
Midlands faces Buninyong in round 18, while Webbcona would need to overcome ladder-leaders BMS.
