The Courier
Match Report

Top-two sides left stunned | Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Rd 17 review

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
Updated February 14 2023 - 5:07pm, first published 5:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Nunn of Buninyong measures a bowl on Tuesday. Picture by Adam Trafford

It was a round 17 to forget for the top-two teams in the Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Midweek pennant, as both BMS and City Oval suffered shock losses on Tuesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edward Holland

Edward Holland

Sports reporter with The Courier

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.