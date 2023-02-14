EVEN if you cannot get on your bike or walk a lap of the lake with your dog, Matt McCabe is calling on you to donate to the cause - his company Integra is putting its money where its mouth is.
The regional property developers will match dollar-for-dollar any donations made today to Ballarat Cycle Classic.
This includes sponsoring a participant in Ballarat's biggest mass participation event, which is this weekend.
Every cent from registrations and donations directly supports the internationally recognised work of Ballarat's homegrown Fiona Elsey Cancer Research Institute.
Mr McCabe, Integra's general manager, said his team was really supportive of the research being made in Ballarat and they were keen to support the institute's biggest annual fundraiser - even if not so many of them were keen cyclists.
"Please get on board and donate," Mr McCabe said. "Integra greatly supports the research institute and will match whatever people put in to get behind the cause."
FECRI is the only regional-based cancer research hub in Australia and, without government funding, relies on community support.
Organisers are aiming to raise $240,000 from Ballarat Cycle Classic this year, vying to exceed the $230,000 from last year's efforts. This is enough to fund three scientists for a year. Every entry and donation counts.
FECRI, which opened in 1998, has 17 scientists and three PhD candidates. The institute's has key project in - but not limited to - immunology, breast cancer, bowel cancer, ovarian cancer, chronic lymphocytic leukaemia, renal cancer, Langerhans cell histiocytosis and brain tumours.
Their efforts aim to improve cancer diagnosis and treatment, focusing on the immune system's role and how it relates to cancer progression. In turn, scientists are working to improve hope.
This has included identification of proteins involved in chemotherapy resistance among ovarian cancer patients and world-first findings in the behaviour and function of pregnancy-associated plasma protein in triple-negative breast cancer.
Ballarat Cycle Classic is set to mark its 16th edition in a two-day program.
The event line-up is all about the gravel on Saturday with an expanded gravel grind program and the new downhill gravity enduro.
Traditional road rides send riders across the region on Sunday, from the six-kilometre lake ride to the endurance events ranging from 50 kilometres to the SPUD100 (160km or 100 miles), in memory of long-time ambassador and AFL identity Danny Frawley. There is also the popular pet-friendly lap of the lake walk and a 28km family adventure ride along the Yarrowee Trail.
FECRI honourary director George Kannourakis said the bumper program, showcasing the Ballarat countryside, and the event's longevity was a testament to the community's continued support.
Integra will match monetary donations on Wednesday, up to the value of $5000.
