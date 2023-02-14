A medieval tourist attraction at Mount Warrenheip has been brought screaming into the 20th century - with the connection of a sewer.
It will mean Kryal Castle can boost its concert and accommodation capacity.
"We'll be able to host 5000 people at events comfortably," General Manager Bart Hamilton said.
"We've had concerts with 3500 people in the past but we've had to bring in portable facilities."
The one kilometre sewer is also a huge hurdle overcome for the neighbouring 'Tudor Village' Big 4 holiday park, which he was hopeful of opening by Easter.
"It was all done with no government help. The cost to Kryal Castle was $425,000 including design, construction and maintenance levies," he said.
"Local residents will also be able to connect up to it if they want to - but once finished it belongs to Central Highlands Water."
The line runs along Mahers and Old Melbourne Roads - connecting to a similar new line for the Cottonwood Springs beverage factory at Dunnstown.
They both link into the Ballarat system behind a cluster of motels and petrol stations at Warrenheip - and form the first ever sewers for the western half of the Moorabool Shire, which is largely a water catchment area.
The pet-friendly holiday park under construction at the front of the castle will feature stunning views of Ballarat - and Mr Hamilton said it would include 219 sites.
He said the sewer was connected last week, but would undergo a fortnight of testing before commissioning.
The toilets and accommodation will also be a bonus for crowds at a Smashing Pumpkins concert on the Anzac Day long weekend.
Mr Hamilton said they were confident of selling all 15,000 tickets for the Sunday April 23 show - and had already sold 5000 since they went on sale at the weekend.
"Smashing Pumpkins will only have three shows in Victoria," he said.
"They're going to Hastings and Port Melbourne, but this will be the biggest of the lot."
So the castle has sewers - but does it have mains water?
"Not yet - we are still on tank water," Mr Hamilton said.
"We've put in two extra tanks for the tourist park, but we'd love to have mains water down the track."
Meanwhile, the castle is hosting its first Baroque Horse Festival since the pandemic.
"We're expecting about 3000 people - and many of them are from interstate - so we are attracting people with a specialist interest in these horses," he said.
"Pre-COVID I believe they were getting 500 or 600 people over the weekend for this event.
"The castle's reputation has grown - and we're getting a lot more people - although there is still room for more this weekend."
The festival will feature Andalusian horses from Spain and Portugal.
Kryal Castle was built in 1972-73 and will mark the 50th anniversary of its opening in 2024.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
