Ballarat's Centre for Multicultural Youth launches Speak Up program

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
February 15 2023 - 11:00am
Centre for Multicultural Youth program officers Zoraida Salazar (left) and Angeli Atuesta. Picture by Adam Trafford

Ballarat young people from migrant and refugee backgrounds are being sought to participate in a new program looking to give youth a platform on issues of gender-based violence and respect.

