Ballarat young people from migrant and refugee backgrounds are being sought to participate in a new program looking to give youth a platform on issues of gender-based violence and respect.
The Centre for Multicultural Youth launched the Ballarat branch of its Speak Up youth program at Barkly Square on Friday, with more spaces available to those looking to get involved.
Speak Up is a program looking to bring together people aged from 14 to 30 from diverse backgrounds to co-design and deliver a project which helps educate their peers and communities about issues of gender equity.
The program first began in Melbourne in 2022, and has since launched in Ballarat.
Program coordinator Zoraida Salazar said the program hoped to address a lack of data about gender-based violence in migrant and refugee communities.
"The idea about this project is to start talking about it more, start generating more data, and also give the opportunities to communities to create their own ways around how we prevent gender-based violence," Ms Salazar said.
"What we see is that young people don't see themselves visible in how to prevent violence, because in the media it is more about mothers, and what is happening inside of the household.
"It is about how we make a friendly language for young people, how they can feel involved and included in something."
The project will take place in three stages, starting with a recruitment and training phase where volunteers will learn more about concepts such as gender equity, domestic violence prevention and consent.
The group will then move on to co-design and deliver a project - taking the shape of whatever the group wishes.
The only commitment required will be two hours of time a fortnight, for in-person and online meetings.
"This is for professional development also, the outcome that we get will have their names. Everything they can use later, for the curriculum or if they need a reference," Ms Salazar said.
"Additionally, they get to give back to their community."
Ms Salazar said it was important for young people to spearhead the conversation around gender equity.
She said it was also important to provide a culturally-safe space for young people to discuss these ideas and build their confidence.
"the main thing is to offer a space to young people of migrant and refugee backgrounds to speak up about these topics that are not common conversation," Ms Salazar said.
"I remember when I was young, we didn't have these conversations about what was okay in a relationship and what is not.
"It is super-important that young people start talking about this, start talking about consent.
"We believe that there is power in that, allowing young people to share their experiences about culture and identity."
To get involved, contact Angeli Atuesta on aatuesta@cmy.net.au .
