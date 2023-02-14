The Courier

New road rules target distracted drivers

By Cassandra Morgan
Updated February 15 2023 - 1:44pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Learners and provisional drivers will have to pull over and park to change a song in Victoria under tough new rules designed to cut road trauma.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.