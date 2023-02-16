The Courier

The Ballarat Courier Apple iOS and Android news app gets major upgrade

By The Courier Team
Updated February 17 2023 - 6:27am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Courier news app has had a big upgrade.

We've given our news app a major makeover, making it faster, smoother and better, and giving you access to even more great content.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.