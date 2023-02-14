This is Ballarat like most of us have never seen it before.
Taken in 1943, this collection of images by an unknown photographer show US marines marching down Sturt Street and clowning around in a tent city at Victoria Park.
The shots have ended up in the collection of Peter Flahavin who has a keen interest in images of the Pacific conflict - and are being made public as the city marks eight decades since it opened its hearts to the men of the US Marine Corps.
"For the first time in 80 years, veterans of the 11th Marine Regiment will return to Ballarat on February 25," honorary marines member Graeme Day said.
"They'll dedicate a bronze plaque during a ceremony in Ballarat High School's Peacock Hall, and it will ultimately reside in the newly constructed recreation pavilion at Victoria Park.
"It'll highlight the role that locals here played in helping to restore the combat efficiency of the regiment for its future battles across the Pacific - as well as the many life-long friendships that were formed between Marines and Ballarat citizens."
Mr Day is the Ballarat-born grandson of a couple who billeted three US marines at their home in Creswick Road - not far from The Courier office.
It was thanks to a pocket-sized New Testament that we have these colour pictures in Ballarat today.
"My grandparents gave me this book as a kid. It had a message from Franklin D Roosevelt for people heading off to battle," he said.
"I kept it and it's in pristine condition.
"All these marines served in the arduous Guadalcanal campaign, so I decided to go to the Solomon Islands in 2019 and hand it to a museum there.
"When I got to Honiara they told me it wasn't going to the museum. The US Marines heard about it and they wanted it - so it's ended up in a museum in California.
"They asked me to do a three minute speech and we handed it over to a Major General.
"I was invited to their base - and they later made me an honorary member of the 11th Regiment of the First Division of the US Marine Corps."
It was through that relationship that Mr Day made contact with the daughter of George Bodman - one of the three billeted soldiers from 1943.
"It's incredible how one thing can lead to another," Mr Day said.
"And now we have these photos that show the 11th regiment in Ballarat."
The group arrived in Ballarat in January 1943 - with the average marine aged 19 and more than 70 per cent suffering malaria.
"Weight loss of more than 10kg was common and their tropical ulcers required urgent treatment," he said.
"In time and with care and friendship from the locals, Ballarat left an indelible mark on the history and culture of the First Division.
"Memories of their time Down Under became codified in the traditions of the First Division with their crest including the Southern Cross and the adoption of Waltzing Matilda as their song."
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
