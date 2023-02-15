Owner Hass Taiba could not be happier with barrier one for his superstar Captain Ravishing and has no doubts about him leading Saturday night's group 1 Chariots of Fire at Menangle.
The Emma Stewart-trained pacer is a red-hot $1.25 favourite to win the country's premier event for four-year-olds, but there has been some discussion around whether or not the inside gate is actually beneficial for his chances.
Taiba is thrilled with the draw though and expects his charge to lead all the way in the $250,000 feature.
"I wouldn't swap it for any other barrier," Taiba said.
"I have no doubt that he will lead. No doubt at all.
"We haven't really extended him off the gate and speaking to (driver) Mark Pitt, he has told me that when the time is right, they'll see how quick he is out. The time is right now. Anything that beats him will win the race."
Stewart stable representative Allan McDonough is similarly confident about Captain Ravishing's chances, declaring that "this horse is going to do something special" on Saturday.
Captain Ravishing is coming off a brilliant first-up win in the 4yo Bonanza at Melton on February 4, taking his career record to nine victories from 13 starts with more than $235,000 in stakemoney.
Captain Ravishing arrived at Stewart's Cardigan stable midway through last season with two wins from five starts.
He has since won seven of eight.
This is not his first visit to Menangle.
The entire contested last season's New South Wales Derby, finishing second in a heat before being unplaced in the final.
Stewart also has five-year-old mare Tough Tilly engaged in the group 3 Robin Dundee Stakes, 1609m, at Menangle.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
