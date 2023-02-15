Still no announcement on Ballarat Cup date

Uncertainty continues over the long-term spring slot for the Ballarat Cup.
A Racing Victoria board meeting on Monday discussed possible changes to the Victorian spring calendar, increasing speculation that an announcement was imminent.
However, RV as of Wednesday was still to go public with any decision.
Moving the Cox Plate at Moonee Valley from mid-October to a date in November after the Melbourne Cup Carnival has been at the centre of proposals put on the table, but changes are not dependent on this.
The Cranbourne and Ballarat Cups, which are run as metropolitan class meetings on consecutive Saturdays immediately after the Melbourne Cup Carnival, are in danger of losing their prime dates on the calendar if RV makes any changes to allow it to further "own November".
Cranbourne and Ballarat turf clubs have each expressed a strong desire to retain their dates.
BTC chief executive officer Belinda Glass has repeatedly stated the club does not want to lose the date it had worked hard to build up into a successful part of the Victorian Spring Carnival.
The Cranbourne Cup is scheduled for November 18 this year and Ballarat Cup for November 25 - followed by the Melbourne Racing Club's Zipping Stakes Day.
Racing Victoria chief executive officer Andrew Jones said various options had been discussed at the board meeting, with do something, do nothing or something in the middle all on the table.
"We've undertaken to discuss further with clubs before making a decision."
The metropolitan-based MRC, Victoria Racing Club and Moonee Valley Racing Club would be the fore in these talks.
Jones refrained from making any specific comments on possible feature race date changes, but stated that RV was pleased with the consultation process.
He said despite varying opinions, there was agreement at RV board level that there was a real chance to own November.
Jones said it was just a matter of the best way to make this happen.
He said there were a lot of stakeholders involved and it was important that due diligence was carried out.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
