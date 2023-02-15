A man has been taken to Grampians Health (Ballarat Base) after a collision on one of Delacombe's busiest streets.
The crash happened in Whitelaw Avenue around 6.15am.
Initially it was reported that the driver - believed to be in his 20s - was trapped.
He was taken to hospital in a stable condition for observation.
Traffic on Whitelaw Avenue was slow for a short time.
Firefighters from Ballarat City (FRV station 67) were among the crews that were called out.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
