Ciaron Maher and David Eustace are one-by-one adding new feature race wins to their curriculum vitae.
The group 1 $1m Black Caviar Lightning, 1000m, - one of the nation's premier sprints - is another they would like to have on their resume.
So far it is one that has eluded them.
In the hope of doing this they are saddling up three runners from the Cranbourne arm of their vast training operation in the big race at Flemington on Saturday.
Bella Nipotina, Marabi and Coolangatta will take on boom sprinter Nature Strip.
Each is first-up
Five-year-old mare Bella Nipotina took out the group 1 Manikato at Moonee Valley in the spring and has not raced since that VRC Classic at Flemington.
Marabi, a winner of seven of eight starts, captured the group 1 Oakleigh Plate at Caulfield a year ago and has not raced since March, and Coolangatta stepped up in September to win the group 1 Moir Stakes.
