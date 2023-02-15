The Courier

Leading stable saddles up group 1-winning trio in Lightning Stakes

Updated February 15 2023 - 2:16pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Coolangatta (Jamie Kah) after winning the Moir Stakes at Moonee Valley in September . Photo by George Sal/Racing Photos.

Ciaron Maher and David Eustace are one-by-one adding new feature race wins to their curriculum vitae.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.