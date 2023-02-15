Vandals are being blamed for ripping an enormous hole in a popular BMX track in Sebastopol.
The three-metre by three-metre hole in the specialist rubberised surface at Marty Busch Reserve was discovered earlier this month, and has made the track unsafe for racing for BMX users at the Ballarat-Sebastopol Cycling Club.
President Tim Canny said the club was looking at a repair bill of around $15,000.
"It's a council facility, so we're just trying to work out if it's covered by insurance, but at the end of the day we just want the track usable for the kids as soon as possible," he said.
"We will probably have to cover the bill ourselves somehow.
"The BMX section is the biggest part of our club and is mainly made up of children - so this will affect at least 100 families who race here."
The unique $200,000 track was built four years ago after it was selected by popular vote in the State Government's Pick My Project initiative.
"We have no idea who's done this damage, but anyone can go to the track 24/7," Mr Canny said.
"It's obviously vandalism.
"We're now in the process of getting security cameras."
"It's just awful."
He said the track was unique in its design and was safer than dirt - making it difficult and expensive to repair.
"If the kids keep riding over it, there's a danger they could just slip off," Mr Canny said.
"The damaged section just doesn't have the same grip as normal."
Mr Canny said side-by-side riders also risked knocking into each other, trying to avoid the hole during races.
IN THE NEWS
"I think the kids will suffer a bit not having a track to ride on," he said.
"We have 350 members across the entire club but this is a lot of money for us.
"We're looking for assistance to help cover this cost if possible."
The reserve is getting a master plan in April, but Mr Canny said the BMX area would remain as is.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.