Ballarat Miners have lured a player from arch-rival Bendigo Braves for the NBL1 men's season.
Jake Lloyd joins the Miners after four seasons with Bendigo
He averaged 11.64 points, 4.59 rebounds and 1.77 assists a game with the Braves last season.
Miners head coach Luke Sunderland said Lloyd's experience belied his young age, carrying himself on and off the court like a true veteran.
Sunderland said Lloyd would not only complement the team's young Ballarat core of players well, but also help it produce consistently good basketball with his ability to play multiple positions at both ends.
Lloyd said he had spoken with a lot of people who had been at the Miners before deciding on the move.
"Everyone I asked spoke highly of the Miners and all the people involved."
Lloyd said Miners player Nic Pozoglou had also been in his ear for a while about making the switch.
Miners elite teams committee member Matt Sheehan said Lloyd would add depth to the overall structure.
"He's a great two-way player that brings high level experience and is a genuinely nice guy."
Lloyd is the eighth Miners men's player announced for the 2023 NBL1 South season, following Nic Pozoglou, Zac Dunmore, Jordan Lingard, Max Cody, Amos Brooks, Adam Thosbey and American imports Tyler Rudolph and Jack Davidson.
A 198cm tall forward, Rudolph is relocating from Bismarck in North Dakota.
He has played with Albacete in Spain and NCAA division two's Minot State University, where he averaged 17 points and seven rebounds a game.
Davidson, a 185-centimetre-tall guard, has spent the past four years playing with Indiana's Wabash College in the NCAA second division.
The NBL1 South season begins on April 1 when the Miners take on Melbourne Tigers at Selkirk Stadium in Ballarat.
