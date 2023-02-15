The Courier

Jake Lloyd makes the move from Braves to Ballarat Miners

Updated February 15 2023 - 3:12pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jake Lloyd is making the move to the Ballarat Miners from the Bendigo Braves.

Ballarat Miners have lured a player from arch-rival Bendigo Braves for the NBL1 men's season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.