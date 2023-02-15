The Courier
Our People

Ash Wednesday 40 years on: Wendouree firey Don Garlick shares his story to promote healing

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
February 16 2023 - 5:30am
Wendouree Fire Brigade captain Don Garlick shares his Ash Wednesday experience in the hope to promote healing. Picture Blair Dellemijn, Uniform Photography.

TREES were bending, the noise was incredible and Don Garlick found himself being rained on in a firestorm by scorching embers. Balls of fire were pounding down like hailstones.

