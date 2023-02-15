Ballarat history buffs and genre-fiction fans are in for a treat with a new novel offering a fresh and "unflinching" take on the gold rush era.
The latest release from Gippsland-raised author Ben Hobson, 'The Death of John Lacey' transports readers back to the 1800s goldfields for a gripping tale of greed, power and violence.
It's brutal, it's bloody and it might not always make for pleasant reading.
But that's perfectly alright with Hobson, who's most concerned with authenticity and thematic depth - but not at the expense of a page-turning plot.
Like Hobson's previous works - including acclaimed crime thriller 'Snake Island' - The Death of John Lacey raises challenging questions around morality, asking the reader how far their own internal compass might shift in an extreme scenario.
For this uniquely Ballaratian story, Brisbane-based Hobson - a high school English teacher by day - spent months researching the region's history and made it a priority to collaborate closely with traditional owners the Wadawurrung People from the outset.
Input from Wadawaurrung elder and renowned artist Marlene Gilson was vital at all stages, especially when COVID lockdowns prevented Hobson visiting Ballarat to immerse himself in the setting.
He finally made it here in December 2022, when he was delighted to present Ms Gilson with a copy of the finished manuscript.
"I was conscious of the sensitivities and I was doing my best to be thoughtful in the way I represented First Nations people in the book, because there's so many times white authors write about Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in a way that's not inclusive," Hobson said.
"It was a big privilege to work with such a profound artist and I'm really stoked to have developed that relationship," he said.
Ms Gilson helped reimagine the novel's ending from Hobson's original "downbeat" version to something more hopeful.
But as a whole, the novel does not shy away from the harsh reality of the times, and Hobson describes its content as more "ruthless" than people will have read before.
"When looking at our own history, I think we should always be attempting to be unflinching, and acknowledging that everything we have is built on the back of murder, bloodshed, and dispossession," he said.
"I didn't want to sugarcoat or just shrug off the level of conflict, and the degree to which marginalised people were pushed around."
The Death of John Lacey is available now at all good bookstores and online.
The official launch was held at Sovereign Hill on February 15.
