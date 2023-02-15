The Courier

Author Ben Hobson launches new novel 'The Death of John Lacey' at Sovereign Hill, Ballarat

KG
By Kirra Grimes
February 15 2023 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ballarat welcomed bestselling author Ben Hobson to town this week for the official launch of his third novel 'The Death of John Lacey' - a searing Australian Western set in the gold rush era.

Ballarat history buffs and genre-fiction fans are in for a treat with a new novel offering a fresh and "unflinching" take on the gold rush era.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KG

Kirra Grimes

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.