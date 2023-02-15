Vikings progress in Australia Cup

Football Victoria state league side Sebastopol Vikings are through to the Australia Cup round of 64.
The Vikings defeated Meadow Park 5-1 in their opening tie of the tournament at Gladstone Park on Saturday.
Sebastopol now plays Western Eagles at St George's Reserve on Saturday.
Two other Ballarat clubs bowed out.
Ballarat SC lost to Laverton 5-0 and the Ballarat District Soccer Associoation's North United went down to East Kew 6-1.
