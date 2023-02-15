The Courier

Sebastopol stays alive in Football Australia knockout cup

Updated February 15 2023 - 3:13pm, first published 2:50pm
Vikings progress in Australia Cup

Football Victoria state league side Sebastopol Vikings are through to the Australia Cup round of 64.

