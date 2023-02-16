The Courier

Ballarat businesses Selkirk, Steelsmith to face County Court jury trial for personal injury claim

Ellie Mitchell
By Ellie Mitchell
February 16 2023 - 11:30am
A jury box at the Ballarat County Court where Ballarat businesses Selkirk and Steelsmith may go to trial on August 21, 2023, unless parties can mediate by July 10.

A personal injury claim will be taken to a trial by jury in the Ballarat County Court this year as an injured boilermaker seeks compensation from two former employers.

