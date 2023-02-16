A personal injury claim will be taken to a trial by jury in the Ballarat County Court this year as an injured boilermaker seeks compensation from two former employers.
The 59-year-old plaintiff was working for Ballarat's Steelsmith Engineering performing maintenance work at Selkirk Brick Pty Ltd when he alleges he fell through a 90 metre long dryer tunnel "two or three" times in a six week period across December 2007 to January 2008.
"The tunnel was in a very bad state of repair," the man said in an affidavit in May last year.
"It had a false floor about one metre above the solid floor. Some sections of the false floor had fallen in, other sections were in a state of decay. Furthermore, the lighting was poor and we were using torches and it was hard to see the hazards ahead.
"I was required to work in the dryer tunnel replacing rails and framework which supported the false floor. Below the false floor there was a lot of rubble including bricks."
The alleged falls in the dryer tunnel were said to have resulted in the man "badly" jarring his left leg and hip, and on the third occasion he said he fell through a gap in the floor when pulling a trolley weighing "probably" in excess of 200 kilograms.
"I fell through a gap in the flooring and the top of the trolley fell on top of me," the man's account read.
"I landed on my left knee and immediately experienced severe pain in my left knee and across my lower back. Two workmates lifted the trolley off me. After resting for a while the pain settled a little and I continued to work."
Prior to the man's employment with Steelsmith, which began in 2003, he had been employed with Selkirk for 15 years.
The plaintiff alleges he first encountered knee problems in 2004 when working at a winery mounting bollards into concrete.
"He did this on his knees. He would be up and down all the time, kneeling 15 minutes at a time. He would also have to squat. He would do these manoeuvres up to one hundred times whilst at [the winery]," court documents, noting a 2012 doctor's report, read.
"He reported it. He attended [hospital]. He was told it was a muscle strain. He had no investigations. He kept working with knee pain.
"The pain subsided but it would recur on occasions. He took analgesia."
As a result of his injuries the plaintiff had eight surgeries on his knee, culminating in total knee replacement in October 2014.
Selkirk argued the time limit for a compensation claim against it had expired but that defence was quashed by Ballarat County Court Judge Andrew Fraatz on February 3.
In turn, Selkirk was ordered to pay appearance costs for the plaintiff and Steelsmith for the ruling.
According to court documents, the plaintiff is seeking damages for injuries, alleges Selkirk breached its obligations as occupier of the premises where he worked in 2007 through 2008, and that both businesses were negligent.
A jury trial will begin on August 21, 2023, unless parties can mediate by July 10.
